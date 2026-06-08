Worcester Railers Nominated for ECHL Community Award for Eighth Consecutive Season
Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC) announced today that the team has been named a finalist for the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Team of the Year Award. The nomination marks the eighth consecutive season of being among the finalists for the honor.
"It is an honor to once again be nominated for the ECHL's Community Service Team of the Year Award," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "This past season, we took our community initiatives to a new level that challenged our staff while delivering meaningful impact across our community and network of non-profit partners. We are proud of the connections we have maintained and the impact we will continue to make going forward."
The Railers were the recipient of the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year award in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024.
Established in 2016, the Worcester Railers HC Foundation has donated more than $2.1 million and has partnered with over 775 local community organizations throughout Central Massachusetts. The Foundation aims to make the sport of hockey accessible for all and has a primary focus on youth-based organizations in Central Mass.
During the 2025-26 season, the foundation donated more than $325,000 to non-profits in the region, contributed more than 2,600 volunteer hours, and welcomed more than 2,000 kids for the team's flagship community program, Skate to Success.
In addition to the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year nomination, the Railers are also up for the following awards:
Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Corporate Partnerships Professional of the Year - Paul O'Leary
Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year - Tim Foley
The ECHL Team Awards presented by SponsorCX will be presented at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24.
The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
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