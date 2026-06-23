Railers Announce Season-Ending Roster from 2025-26 Season

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC) has announced the club's Season-Ending Roster from the 2025-26 season.

The Worcester Railers name twelve forwards, seven defensemen, and one goaltender to the Season-Ending Roster. See below for a full breakdown.

Forwards (12):

Jordan Kaplan

Drew Callin

Riley Piercey

Anthony Callin

Anthony Repaci

Cole Donhauser

Matt DeMelis

MacAuley Carson

Lincoln Hatten

Dalton Duhart

Riley Ginnell

Declan McDonnell

Defensemen (7):

Vinny Corcoran

Michael Suda

Adam Samuelsson

Cam McDonald

Connor Federkow

Anthony Hora

Gabe Blanchard

Goaltenders (1):

Thomas Gale

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.