Trois-Rivières Lions Nominated in Three Categories at the ECHL Awards Gala
Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, continue to make their mark across the league. On Monday, the organization received three nominations for the ECHL Year-End Awards, which will be presented on June 24 in Nashville during the league's annual summer meetings.
The Lions have been nominated in the following categories: Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Club des P'tits Lions), Corporate Partnerships Team of the Year, and Team Award of Excellence - Growth.
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year
Introduced last season, the Club des P'tits Lions quickly became a hit among young fans and their families. Designed specifically for children aged 5 to 12, the exclusive program allowed members to experience Lions hockey in a unique and memorable way.
Participants received a personalized membership card, several exclusive items, tickets to three themed games, and access to a private event featuring the team's mascot, Flammèche. Through this innovative initiative, the Lions successfully strengthened fan engagement among younger supporters while helping build the next generation of Lions fans.
Other nominees: Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Rapid City Rush
Corporate Partnerships Team of the Year
For the second consecutive year, the Lions have been recognized among the ECHL's elite organizations in corporate partnerships. During the past season, the organization recorded an impressive increase of more than 30 percent in partnership revenue.
This growth propelled the Lions into the league's top ten organizations in this category for the first time in franchise history, reflecting the continued confidence and support of the team's corporate partners.
Other nominees: Bloomington Bison, Florida Everblades, Toledo Walleye, Wheeling Nailers
Team Award of Excellence - Growth
One of the league's most prestigious honors, the Team Award of Excellence - Growth recognizes the organization that has demonstrated the strongest overall growth over the past year.
The Lions delivered outstanding results across several key areas. Group ticket sales increased by 53 percent, while overall ticket sales rose by 19 percent compared to the previous season. Individual ticket sales also climbed by 22 percent.
The organization experienced significant growth across its digital platforms as well, with its Facebook and Instagram communities expanding by 24 percent and 25 percent, respectively. In total, the Lions generated more than 38 million impressions across all platforms during the season.
These remarkable achievements reflect the organization's sustained growth and confirm that the Lions continue to move in the right direction. They also demonstrate the club's ability to stand out both on and off the ice, making it a deserving nominee for this prestigious award.
Other nominees: Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Bloomington Bison, Idaho Steelheads
The winners of the various categories will be announced on June 24 during the ECHL Awards Gala, held as part of the league's annual summer meetings in Nashville.
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