Lions Announce 2026-27 Qualifying Offers

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announced Wednesday the list of players who have received qualifying offers for the 2026-27 season.

In accordance with ECHL regulations, each team was permitted to issue qualifying offers to a maximum of eight players listed on its Season-Ending Roster, which was released on June 23.

The seven players who received qualifying offers from the Lions are:

Isaac Dufort (Forward)

Mathieu Bizier (Forward)

Logan Nijhoff (Forward)

Wyatt McLeod (Defenseman)

Ben Hawerchuk (Forward)

Nicholas Girouard (Forward)

Kale McCallum (Defenseman)

Jacob Dion (Defenseman)

Players who had already signed a contract with the Lions prior to July 7 were not required to receive a qualifying offer.

Qualifying offers will remain valid until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. Until that deadline, players who have received qualifying offers may not be traded. Beginning July 23, any unaccepted qualifying offer will expire. However, the Lions will retain the ECHL negotiating rights to those players throughout the 2026-27 season and may either negotiate a new contract with them or choose not to continue discussions.

Under ECHL regulations, players who have appeared in more than 190 professional regular-season games are not eligible to receive a qualifying offer.







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