Jaden Grant Joins Walleye for 2026-27 Season
Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Jaden Grant joins the Walleye for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.
Grant, of White Lake, Michigan, joins Toledo for his first professional action after playing four collegiate seasons at Bowling Green St. University. Last season, he served as an alternate captain, tallying 12 points (8G, 4A), 34 penalty minutes, and a +5 in 35 games. The 6'2"-195 lbs center won 57.4% of his faceoffs last season and was a 2025-26 ACHA All-American Scholar. He accumulated 47 points (19G, 28A) and 80 penalty minutes in 141 games as a Falcon.
Prior to attending BGSU with intentions to major in Business, he played parts of three seasons in the USHL with Youngstown (2020-2022) and Sioux City (2019-20), racking up 63 points (28G, 35A) and 90 penalty minutes in 125 games.
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