Cooper Zech Joins Walleye for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Cooper Zech joins the Walleye for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

Zech, hailing from South Lyon, Michigan, has spent the last two seasons manning the blue line of the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. Last season, he netted 21 points (4G, 17A), 22 penalty minutes, and a +15 in 51 games, totaling 46 points (11G, 35A), 28 penalty minutes, and a +26 in 83 games over the last two seasons.

This will be Zech's first appearance in the United States since the 2022-23 season, as prior to his two seasons in Nottingham, he played for HC Kosice in Slovakia during 2023-24 (32GP, 3G, 15A, 18Pts, 10PIMS, +13). He's spent most of his American pro career in the AHL, stepping on the ice for Providence, Lehigh Valley, and Rockford over five seasons, accumulating 38 points (5G, 33A), 44 penalty minutes, and a +9 in 144 games over that time. He split nine ECHL games between Indy and Jacksonville in 2022-23, notching ten points (5G, 5A), two penalty minutes, and a +1 in eight games. He also appeared in 15 games with HK Nitra in Slovakia during 2020-21, adding another ten points (2G, 8A) and six penalty minutes to his ledger.

Prior to turning pro with Providence in 2018-19, he played one collegiate season at Ferris St. University, tallying 28 points (8G, 20A), 12 penalty minutes, and a +3 in 36 games. His brother, Zach, played in two games with the Wichita Thunder in 2020-21.







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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