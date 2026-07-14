Solar Bears Re-Sign Forward Luciano Wilson

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today forward Luciano Wilson has re-signed for the 2026-27 season.

Wilson, 24, rejoins the Solar Bears after a 16-game stint with Orlando following the conclusion of the college hockey season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). In those 16 games the Duncan, British Columbia, Canada native recorded 10 points (3g-7a), and a minus-3 rating.

Wilson wrapped up his college hockey career at RPI after spending three years at Minnesota State University-Mankato, helping the Mavericks secure two Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Championships in 2023 and again in 2025. In total, Wilson tallied 61 points (23g-38a) in 123 NCAA games from 2022-2026. His 22 points during the 2025-26 campaign led the Engineers in scoring.

Prior to his collegiate career, Wilson played five seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), leading the Penticton Vees in regular season and playoff scoring on the way to the Fred Page Cup as league champions in 2022. In 182 career BCHL games, Wilson totaled 179 points (72g-107a) and 105 penalty minutes.

Solar Bears 2026 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Camaryn Baber, Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk, Luciano Wilson

DEFENSEMEN: Jarod Crespo







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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