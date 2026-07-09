Solar Bears Ink Rookie Forward Camaryn Baber

Published on July 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of rookie forward Camaryn Baber to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2026-27 season.

Baber, 25, begins his professional hockey career in The City Beautiful after four seasons at University of New Brunswick (USPORTS) were he captured three Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championships and two University Cup (USPORTS) Championships.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound center appeared in 139 regular season and playoff games over four seasons at UNB, scoring 56 points (27g-29a), accumulating 222 penalty minutes, and posting a plus-58 rating. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada native was an alternate captain during the 2025-26 season.

Before his university hockey experience, Baber spent five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Saginaw and London, appearing in 205 regular season and playoff games. Baber tallied 98 points (39g-59a), 137 penalty minutes, and a plus-31 rating. Baber was the captain of the Saginaw Spirit during the 2021-22 season, before he was traded to the London Knights to bolster a Knights playoff run.

Solar Bears 2026 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Camaryn Baber, Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk

DEFENSEMEN: Jarod Crespo







ECHL Stories from July 9, 2026

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