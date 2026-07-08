Solar Bears Sign Rookie Defenseman Jarod Crespo

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the hockey club has agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Jarod Crespo on an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2026-27 season.

Crespo, 24, joins the Solar Bears for his first full professional season. He appeared in two games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) following his collegiate career at Penn State University. Crespo recorded two points in those two games, including his first pro goal on April 18.

The 6-foot, 190-pound rearguard appeared in 141 NCAA games, scoring 42 points (12g-30a), 91 penalty minutes, and a minus-10 rating. During the 2025-26 season, the Easthampton Township, NJ native received a Big Ten All-Star Team honorable mention and the Big Ten sportsmanship award while leading the Nittany Lions as an alternate captain.

Prior to his college hockey experience, Crespo played in 100 games over three seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). As captain of the 2021-22 squad, Crespo enjoyed a career-high single-season total 28 points and 82 penalty minutes. In all, Crespo tallied 36 points (11g-25a) and 143 penalty minutes in his USHL career.

Solar Bears 2026 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk

DEFENSEMEN: Jarod Crespo







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026

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