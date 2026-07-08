Solar Bears Sign Rookie Defenseman Jarod Crespo
Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the hockey club has agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Jarod Crespo on an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2026-27 season.
Crespo, 24, joins the Solar Bears for his first full professional season. He appeared in two games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) following his collegiate career at Penn State University. Crespo recorded two points in those two games, including his first pro goal on April 18.
The 6-foot, 190-pound rearguard appeared in 141 NCAA games, scoring 42 points (12g-30a), 91 penalty minutes, and a minus-10 rating. During the 2025-26 season, the Easthampton Township, NJ native received a Big Ten All-Star Team honorable mention and the Big Ten sportsmanship award while leading the Nittany Lions as an alternate captain.
Prior to his college hockey experience, Crespo played in 100 games over three seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). As captain of the 2021-22 squad, Crespo enjoyed a career-high single-season total 28 points and 82 penalty minutes. In all, Crespo tallied 36 points (11g-25a) and 143 penalty minutes in his USHL career.
Solar Bears 2026 Preseason Roster:
FORWARDS: Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk
DEFENSEMEN: Jarod Crespo
ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026
- Cyclones Announce First Signing of 2026-27, Adam Kydd Re-Signs for Next Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Florida Everblades Equipment Sale on July 19th - Florida Everblades
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Qualifying Offers - Idaho Steelheads
- Jaden Grant Joins Walleye for 2026-27 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce Qualifying Offers - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Announce Qualifying Offers for 2026-27 Season - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Extend Qualifying Offers to Four Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Defenseman Jarod Crespo - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Announce 2026-27 Qualifying Offers - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Qualifying Offers - Worcester Railers HC
- Savannah Announces Qualifying Offers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gladiators Extend Qualifying Offers to Six Players - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Issue Qualifying Offers to Eight - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Wheeling Nailers
- Jack Brackett Returns for Second Season with the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Extend Qualifying Offers - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Send 2026 Season Qualifying Offers - Reading Royals
- Lions Announce 2026-27 Qualifying Offers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Four Signings for 2026-27 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Submit Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Adirondack Thunder
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Qualifying Offers for 2026-27 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Defenseman Jarod Crespo
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Qualifying Offers for 2026-27 Season
- Orlando Solar Bears Capture Second Consecutive Game Operations Team of the Year Award, Theme Night of the Year at ECHL Summer Meetings
- Solar Bears Welcome Back Franchise Stalwarts Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk for 2026-27 Season
- Solar Bears Submit Season-Ending Roster