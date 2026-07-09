Matt Salhany Returns to Adirondack

Published on July 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Matt Salhany to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Salhany, 33, returns to Adirondack after totaling 42 points (17g, 25a) in 67 games. Prior to returning to the Thunder, Salhany spent the previous five seasons overseas and played 11 games with the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2022-23 campaign. During the 2024-25 season in France, Salhany finished second on the team in points, totaling 38 points (17g, 21a) in 43 games with Marseille.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Matt back," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "His speed has always been a defining part of his game, but what really sets him apart is his commitment to being a complete two-way player. He wants to contribute offensively, but he takes just as much pride in being responsible defensively and helping build a positive, selfless culture in our locker room. That's exactly the type of player we want representing our team."

The Warwick, Rhode Island native played two seasons in Adirondack and put together back-to-back career years, including 51 points (26g, 25a) in 62 games during the 2019-20 campaign. In 226 ECHL games with Reading, South Carolina, Jacksonville, and Adirondack, Salhany has 143 points (62g, 81a). His 71 assists with the Thunder rank third all time in franchise history.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Matt back to our team," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "His speed is an obvious asset every time he steps on the ice, but what really makes him such a valuable player is his commitment to being a complete two-way forward. Matt wants to create offense, but he takes just as much pride in being responsible defensively and contributing to a positive, selfless culture in our locker room. That's exactly the type of player we want representing our organization."

Prior to turning pro in 2017, Salhany attended the University of Alabama-Huntsville where he put up 43 points in 137 games during his four-year college career. Salhany also served as the team's captain during his senior season.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now! Fans can view the 2026-27 schedule HERE. For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







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