Thunder Re-Sign All-Time Leading Scorer Patrick Grasso

Published on June 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Patrick Grasso

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Patrick Grasso(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer, Patrick Grasso, for the 2026-27 season.

Grasso, 30, returns to Adirondack as the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer with 101. The right-shooting forward recorded 33 points (17g, 16a) in 49 games after returning to the Thunder last season. The Des Moines, Iowa native had his best professional season in 2022-23 where he totaled 37 goals and 22 assists for 59 points in 64 games. His 37 goals set a record for most goals in a regular season in franchise history. In 220 ECHL games with Adirondack, Grasso has 101 goals and 74 assists for 175 points and ranks third on the Thunder in all-time points.

"We are really excited to have Patrick Grasso back," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "To be able to have him with us for a full season will definitely be a plus for our team. Patrick is a leader, the ultimate teammate, and someone with strong moral values and an elite work ethic. He brings a tremendous presence both on and off the ice, and we're looking forward to everything he'll contribute this season."

The past two seasons, Grasso played overseas in Austria, Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Before his professional career, Grasso spent five seasons at the University of New Hampshire where he served as an assistant captain for his final two years. Grasso played in 138 games at the NCAA D-I level and tallied 49 goals and 48 assists for 97 points and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2016-17.

Grasso played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa with the Buccaneers. In his four seasons, Grasso skated in 196 games and recorded 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.