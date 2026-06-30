Thunder Wins First-Ever League Award; ECHL Honors Matt Brokaw

Published on June 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team was named ECHL Group Department of the Year (Growth).

The ECHL also made two announcements in honor of former Thunder Vice President, Matt Brokaw.

Last season, the Thunder had eight of their top 35 highest revenue nights in team history, three crowds over 11,000, which all ranked in our top eight largest crowds in franchise history.

Other highlights that led to an increase in group growth were lower bowl sellouts on Star Wars Night on November 29 and Military Appreciation on March 20.

To honor Matt's legacy, the ECHL has renamed the Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year Award to the Matt Brokaw Award. Commissioner Ryan Crelin also announced at his State of the League Address that he is dedicating the 2026-27 season to him.

"We're honored that the ECHL has chosen to name an award after Matt and dedicate the 2026-27 season to his memory," stated GM Joel T. Lomurno. "Matt was not just a great employee, he was a great person and a great friend. We miss him every day!"

Brokaw unfortunately passed away back in December after a long battle with esophageal and gastric cancer. He spent 25 years with the Thunder organization and is terribly missed.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season. Contact us today for more information.







ECHL Stories from June 30, 2026

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