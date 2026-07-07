Wichita Names Alex Mandolidis Assistant Coach

Published on July 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are pleased to announce the hiring of Alex Mandolidis as the team's new Assistant Coach.

"I'm honored to join the Wichita Thunder organization. I want to thank Travis and Joel for this opportunity," commented Mandolidis. "I'm looking forward to working alongside them and the rest of the organization this season. I'm excited to get to Wichita, connect with the community and be part of something special here. Most of all, I'm looking forward to building relationships with the players and being part of shaping what our team becomes this season."

Mandolidis, 41, enters the pro ranks for the first time in his coaching career. He most recently worked as an assistant coach for the men's hockey program at Marian University (NCAA DIII).

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Mandolidis comes to Wichita with a wide range of coaching experience, primarily at the junior and college ranks. Before heading to Marian, he served as the head coach and general manager for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Winnipeg Blues.

"Alex is a phenomenal addition to our staff," stated Head Coach Travis Clayton. "Having coached at several levels, he brings immense passion, strong communication skills, and a proven track record of player development to our organization and I'm thrilled to have him here."

During his time in Manitoba, he also served as a head coach for Team Manitoba U16 and helped them to a gold medal at the 2023 WHL Cup. Mandolidis was also an assistant coach for Team Canada West at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge, which also earned a gold medal.

Mandolidis had the honor of serving as an assistant coach for Team Greece during the Challenger Series this past May. The Challenger Series is a global platform for emerging hockey nations to prove their skill, gain elite competition experience, and inspire the next generation of players.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







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