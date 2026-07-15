Stinil, Lloyd, Proctor Return to Wichita

Published on July 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the return of forward Michal Stinil (MEH-kell STIHN-ell) along with defensemen T.J. Lloyd and Kirby Proctor for the 2026-27 season.

"Stinil is the total package. He's a proven point producer in this league who controls the play and will drive our offense," commented Head Coach Travis Clayton. "Bringing him back was a priority for us, and we're glad he will be leading the way for us here in Wichita."

Stinil, 27, has been a staple in Wichita since the 2021-22 season. Entering his sixth year as a pro, the Decin, Czechia native has amassed 296 points (117g, 179a) in 301 games in a Thunder uniform. He ranks fifth in franchise history in goals, assists and points, sixth in games played, eighth in power play goals (31) and ninth in game-winning goals (15).

Over his career, Stinil has tallied 30 or more goals twice while eclipsing 65 or more points three times. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward was selected to the 2024-25 ECHL Midseason All-Star Team and finished with 77 points (25g, 52a) that season.

"T.J. and Kirby are foundational pieces of this team. Both are strong skaters who make the first pass and will contribute to our offensive attack. They provide the kind of veteran leadership and character that is essential to our identity. They are exactly the type of players we want here in Wichita, and we're excited to have them back."

Lloyd, 26, begins his third full season as a pro. A native of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound blueliner has appeared in 115 games in a Thunder uniform. He turned pro in 2023-24 and appeared in four games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Prior to turning pro, Lloyd attended Bowling Green State University for three seasons before transferring to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. He was named as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. Lloyd finished his college career with 73 points (10g, 63a) in 172 games at the NCAA DI level.

Proctor, 25, is entering his third full season as a pro. He was acquired in a trade prior to the start of the 2025-26 campaign and became a reliable presence on the blue line. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound defenseman out of Lloydminster, Alberta had a career high in goals (8), assists (19) and points (27) this past season. Proctor brings a championship pedigree back to the Air Capital after winning the Kelly Cup with the Trois-Rivieres Lions in 2024-25.

Prior to turning pro, Proctor played five seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He registered 51 points (17g, 34a) in 172 games during his collegiate career. Proctor was named to the NCHC Academic All-League and a Distinguished Scholar three times.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th anniversary season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







ECHL Stories from July 15, 2026

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