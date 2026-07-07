Logan Nelson Returns to the Rush

Published on July 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Logan Nelson has returned to Rapid City and signed with the Rush for the 2026-27 season.

Nelson, 32, is back in the Black Hills after two years with other ECHL clubs. The veteran forward signed on with the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season, then captained the Greensboro Gargoyles last year before being dealt to the Fort Wayne Komets in March.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to come back and wear the Rush jersey again," said Nelson. "My family and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the Black Hills. I'm incredibly grateful to be back with the Spire ownership group; they run a first-class organization that my family and I are extremely grateful to be a part of. I look forward to helping out in any way I can to help get this team back into the playoffs! Cheers, Rapid City. Can't wait to see you in October."

This is Nelson's third stint, and fifth season, with the Rush. A fan favorite, 'Nelly' is the club's ECHL-era leader in points (198) and assists (128). In franchise history, Nelson currently ranks in the top five all-time in goals, assists, points, and games played.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound forward debuted with the Rush for the second half of the 2016-17 season. He rejoined the club from 2021 through 2024 and wore a letter for all three years. Nelson's three best point-producing seasons have come with Rapid City.

"Logan Nelson embodies everything we want in a Rush player: grit, character, and a genuine desire to see his team win," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "Having him back in Rapid City isn't just a roster move; it's a statement about the kind of culture we are building. He leads by example and this organization is better for having him in the locker room."

Overall, the Rogers, Minn. native is entering his 13th professional season. Nelson has totaled 461 points (173g+288a) in 627 ECHL games. Nelson and Ryan Wagner, Rapid City's first two signed players, have accumulated 1,130 combined games played professionally.

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







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