Admirals Welcome Matt Argentina for 26-27 Season

Published on July 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce they have signed F Matthew Argentina for the 2026-27 season.

Argentina, 23, is set to enter his first full season of professional hockey after beginning his ECHL career at the end of the 2025-26 season with the Iowa Heartlanders where he scored his first professional goal in five games played. The Philadelphia, PA native started his NCAA career with Boston College following two seasons in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks but finished his NCAA career with two years at Northern Michigan University where he earned 14 points in 50 games played.

"Matt has the versatility of playing up and down the lineup as a right winger," said head coach and GM Jeff Carr. "His best assets are looking to gain speed through neutral zone and land and finish at the net - both around and through defenders. His offensive zone game is relentless pursuit of the puck and wanting to find his way to get at the net mouth for a rebound or tip."

"I'm thankful for this opportunity and excited for what's ahead," said Argentina. "I can't wait to get to work, meet the fans and my teammates, and do everything I can to help this team win."

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd against the Trois Rivières Lions at 7:05pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Click HERE for more information about ticket plans for this upcoming season.







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