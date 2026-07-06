Admirals Bring Back Will Magnuson for 26-27 Campaign

Published on July 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce D Will Magnuson has re-signed for the 2026-27 season.

Magnuson, 24, returns for his second season in Norfolk following his appearance in 49 games for the Admirals last season, earning three assists in the process. The Chaska, MN native brings a structured, defensive reliability to the Admirals' back-end.

"Will came in and got better with each segment of the season," said head coach Jeff Carr. "We relied heavily on him playing both the left and right side. He was a vital key to our seven-game winning streak at the start of January with his simple effective game and his defensive shut down capability."

"I'm excited to return to the Norfolk Admirals and grateful for the opportunity to continue being a part of this organization," said Magnuson. "I appreciate the continued support from the fans and my teammates, and I look forward to a successful season representing Norfolk and helping the team reach its goals."

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd against the Trois Rivières Lions at 7:05pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Click HERE for more information about ticket plans for this upcoming season.







ECHL Stories from July 6, 2026

Admirals Bring Back Will Magnuson for 26-27 Campaign - Norfolk Admirals

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