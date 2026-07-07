Defenseman Jaden Condotta Returns for a Second Season

Published on July 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild are pleased to announce that the team has agreed to terms with the Jaden Condotta for the 2026-27 season. Condotta is the first player to sign with the Icemen this summer.

Condotta, 25, returns for a second season with the Icemen after posting 13 points (2g, 11a) with a team-leading 68 penalty minutes in 65 games played during his rookie season last season.

Condotta made his pro debut with the Indy Fuel in the spring of 2025, appearing in two games. Prior to Indy, the 6-0, 195-pound blueliner finished a productive final season at Toronto Metropolitan University, collecting 23 points (5g, 18a) in 28 games played.

Condotta also played one collegiate season at Aurora where he registered 14 points (6g, 8a) in 29 games. While at Aurora, he was named to the NCAA Division-III (NCHA) All-Conference team and All-Freshman team for the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Georgetown, Ontario resident played three seasons with his hometown Georgetown Raiders in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). He also played one season with the North York Rangers. In total, Condotta posted 104 points (12g, 92a) with 213 penalty minutes in 218 OJHL games from 2017-2021.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.







ECHL Stories from July 7, 2026

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