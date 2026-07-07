Forward Luka Burzan Inks Deal with Stingrays for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Luka Burzan for the 2026-27 season.

Burzan comes to the Stingrays after playing in Europe for the majority of the last three seasons. He spent last year with UTE of Erste Liga, the top league in Hungary, logging 23 points (12g, 11a) in 30 games.

Prior to UTE, the 26-year-old spent the 2024-25 season playing in five games in Slovakia's top league, Extraliga, with HK Dukla Trencin and 35 games with the Odense Bulldogs in Metal Ligaen, Denmark's top league. With Odense, Burzan had 22 points (7g, 15a) in 35 games in the regular season before helping the Bulldogs to their first ever Danish Championship, tallying 12 points (4g, 8a) in 17 games in the postseason.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Burzan skated in 21 games for Kalmar HC of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second highest league in Sweden, in the 2023-24 season posting 10 points (3g, 7a). He joined Kalmar from the Cincinnati Cyclones after scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists in 19 games for the Cyclones.

"We're excited to add Luka to our group," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He brings offense, speed, and skill, along with valuable experience from both the ECHL and AHL. He's produced everywhere he's played in the ECHL, and we believe he has the ability to drive a line and make the players around him better. He's an exciting player to watch, and we expect him to make an immediate impact for our team."

Before playing in Europe, Burzan spent four years between the American Hockey League (AHL) and the ECHL. Originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 6th Round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he played in 34 games in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles and Cleveland Monsters, adding six points (4g, 2a). In the ECHL, Burzan has skated in 86 games with Cincinnati, the Fort Wayne Komets and Utah Grizzlies, producing 74 points (32g, 42a).

"I'm excited to join the Stingrays organization," said Burzan. "I can't wait to get to work and help bring a Kelly Cup championship to Charleston!"

Burzan joins forward Charlie Combs as the second player to join the Stingrays for the 2026-27 season under the direction of Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jesse Kallechy.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from July 7, 2026

Forward Luka Burzan Inks Deal with Stingrays for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays

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