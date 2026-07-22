South Carolina Stingrays Fan Fest Set for August 22

Published on July 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays will kick off the 2026-27 season with Fan Fest 2026 on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and is one of the first chances for fans to get ready for the new season.

Fans can look forward to hourly raffles throughout the event with chances to win exciting Stingrays prizes. The Reef will be open with official merchandise available for purchase and fans will have the chance to purchase player-used equipment. Cool Ray's Kids Club, presented by MUSC Children's Health, will also be open to join for the upcoming season.

This year's Fan Fest will give attendees the opportunity to participate in Select-A-Seat, where prospective season ticket holders can view available seating in person and choose their perfect spot for the upcoming season.

At 11 a.m., fans are invited to hear from new Head Coach Jesse Kallechy as he sits down with Voice of the Rays, Brendan Reilly, for a Q&A session, offering a first look at his plans for the 2026-27 season and an opportunity for fans to connect with him ahead of his first year with the Stingrays.

Shortly after the Q&A, guests can enjoy complimentary food sampling from the North Charleston Coliseum's game day vendors, offering a preview of the delicious concessions fans can enjoy throughout the upcoming season.

In addition to the festivities, The Blood Connection will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. as fans can donate blood and receive Stingrays themed rewards.

We look forward to welcoming you back to the North Charleston Coliseum as we kick off the 2026-27 season and celebrate the return of hockey in the Lowcountry for Fan Fest on August 22, 2026. Event timing and details subject to change.

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The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for Opening Night, presented by MUSC Health, on Saturday, October 17th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.







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