Defenseman Connor Moore Returns for Seventh Season with Stingrays

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have re-signed defenseman Connor Moore for the 2026-27 season.

Moore, 29, played in 55 games in the regular season with South Carolina last year, logging 28 points (3g, 25a). His 25 assists were the most among defensemen on the Stingrays last season while his 28 points were second most among blueliners.

In the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Cumming, GA native set new playoff career highs with three goals and seven assists totaling 10 points. The three goals were tied for the most among all defensemen in the postseason while his 10 points ranked fourth.

"Connor has been an important part of this organization, and we're happy to have him back," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He's a dependable player who competes every night, plays the game the right way, and can be counted on in any situation. His leadership and experience will be a big part of helping our group continue to grow this season."

Moore has served as an alternate captain for the past four seasons and is the longest-tenured player on the active roster. The 5-foot-10, 174 pound defenseman has played in 333 games in his ECHL career, all with South Carolina. He ranks seventh all-time in games played in Stingrays' history. In his career, Moore has 172 points (27g, 145a) across his six seasons with his 145 assists placing eighth most all-time in franchise history.

"I'm excited to be back for year seven," said Moore. "I can't wait to get things going in October and see the North Charleston Coliseum packed again!"

Moore is the first defenseman to sign for the Stingrays this offseason and joins forwards Luka Burzan, Charlie Combs, Alex Dostie and Adam and Justin Hall as signings for the 2026-27 season.

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The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for Opening Night, presented by MUSC Health, on Saturday, October 17th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m. The full schedule can be viewed on our website here.

2026-27 Season Ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2026

Defenseman Connor Moore Returns for Seventh Season with Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays

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