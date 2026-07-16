Thunder Sign Forward Michael Abgrall

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Michael Abgrall to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Abgrall, 22, played his final season at NCAA (D1) College of the Holy Cross and totaled 23 points (11g, 12a) in 37 games. In a total of 104 collegiate games with University of Nebraska-Omaha and College of the Holy Cross, the Richmond, British Columbia native recorded 51 points (19g, 32a).

"We're really excited to have Michael joining our group," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "His high-end skating and relentless work ethic make him the type of player who never takes a shift off. He's going to bring great pace, energy, and compete every night, and we know he'll be a great fit for what we're building here in Glens Falls."

Prior to that, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward played four seasons in the BCHL with the Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings and had 101 points (44g, 57a) in 133 games.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now! Fans can view the 2026-27 schedule HERE. For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2026

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