Icemen Unveil New Logo and Team Colors

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild, unveiled an all-new brand identity today, officially introducing a completely new look for Icemen Hockey. The new permanent design is launched ahead of the Icemen's upcoming 10th Anniversary Season in Jacksonville.

The Icemen introduce a fierce new primary logo, represented by a mythic snow creature and complemented by a full logo suite. The new design modernizes the team's identity and colors while also honoring the original logo and team history. The new colors include iceberg blue, black and snow, while the navy blue and gray that was included in the previous look have been removed. Behind the rebrand was The Barn Creative.

"When The Barn Creative was brought in to revamp the Icemen design, we knew from the start that this had to be more than just a rebrand - it had to belong to Jacksonville," said The Barn Creative's Nick Matarese. "Having spent a lot of personal time in this city, we understood the community we were designing for, and that connection drove every decision we made."

Matarese noted that the defining moment came from an unexpected pencil sketch, where a Yeti foot transforms into the shape of the state of Florida, creating connective tissue between the brand, the community, and the fans who call it home. "This isn't just a new look - it's Jacksonville's team," Matarese added.

"This rebrand is about more than a new look - it's a reflection of how much this community has embraced the Icemen over the last decade," said Icemen Owner and CEO Andy Kaufmann. "Jacksonville has given us so much, and as we head into our 10th Anniversary Season, we wanted a brand that truly represents the city and the fans who've supported us every step of the way."

"Over the past decade, I've seen firsthand how the Icemen have created an exciting, affordable experience that brings families together and strengthens our community," said Sam Inman, President and CEO of Community First Credit Union. "As a locally owned organization deeply invested in Jacksonville, the Icemen share our commitment to creating meaningful connections and making a positive impact right here at home. Community First is proud to support that vision and the incredible energy the Icemen continue to bring to Northeast Florida."

"The new redesign for the Icemen gives the team and fans a modern look that they can call their own, as the prior logo was carried forward from the membership in Evansville, IN, before relocating to Jacksonville," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This new look and feel helps brand the Icemen as the community's own, now celebrating 10 years in Florida, and sets them up for continued success in the market."

The new logo design will also signal the launch of three new jersey concepts, which will be revealed at a later date.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2026

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