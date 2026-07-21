All-Star Forward Brannon McManus Returns to Adirondack

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Brannon McManus to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

McManus, 27, led the Thunder last season with 67 points (31g, 36a) in 72 games and was named MVP at the 2026 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic. The right-shooting forward's 67 points and 31 goals both rank third for most in a season in Thunder history.

"We're really excited to have him back," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "He's such a great character to have around the rink-full of energy, brings a lot of personality to the room, and he's always ready to go. His offensive instincts and ability to come through in big moments make him a huge part of what we're building, and having that scoring threat back in our lineup is a big boost for our team."

McManus was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade last offseason after recording 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 61 games. During the 2023-2024 season, he had 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 71 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In a total of 191 ECHL games with Greenville and Fort Wayne, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has 41 goals and 76 assists for 117 points.

Prior to his professional career, McManus played five seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) University of Minnesota and University of Nebraska-Omaha and recorded 48 goals and 71 assists for 119 points in 170 games. He also served as an assistant captain during the 2020-2021 campaign at University of Minnesota.

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