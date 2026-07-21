Stingrays Bring in Blueliner Justin Bean for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have agreed to terms with defenseman Justin Bean for the 2026-27 season.

Bean returns to the ECHL following a season in the EIHL with the Dundee Stars where he had 21 points (4g, 17a) in 43 games. The season prior in 2024-25, the 6-foot-3, 205 pound defenseman was an ironman for the Maine Mariners playing in all 72 games with 35 points (7g, 28a). In 2023-24, the blueliner spent the season with DVTK Jegesmedvek of Erste Liga, logging 13 points (4g, 9a) in 31 games.

"We're excited to add a player like Justin to our group," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "His size, experience, and physical play are qualities that are hard to find, and he'll help make us tougher to play against every night. Justin is also a mature leader who will have a strong presence in our locker room. He's a dependable defenseman who plays the game the right way, and we expect him to be an important part of our team both on and off the ice."

Before joining DVTK Jegesmedvek, Bean spent his first two professional seasons in the ECHL. In 2022-23, the Pickering, Ontario native skated in 71 games with the Tulsa Oilers, posting 24 points (4g, 20a).

The 30-year-old made his professional debut with the Cincinnati Cyclones during the 2021-22 season adding 9 assists in 30 games before tallying another assist in eight games with the Wichita Thunder. In his ECHL career, Bean has 69 points (11g, 58a) in 181 games.

"Fans can expect a consistent effort night in and night out," said Bean. "I'm a player who likes to compete, defend hard and help contribute offensively. I had a couple great conversations with Jesse and Cory and I'm excited about the direction the team is headed. The Stingrays have always been competitive and being part of a winning situation is something that I'm really looking forward to. The fan base seems great and I can't wait to step on the ice in front of them in October."

Bean joins Connor Moore on the Stingrays blueline for the 2026-27 season and is the seventh player to ink a deal with South Carolina, along with forwards Luka Burzan, Charlie Combs, Alex Dostie and Justin and Adam Hall as signings for the 2026-27 season.

___

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for Opening Night, presented by MUSC Health, on Saturday, October 17th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.