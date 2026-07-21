Komets Add Experience and Grit

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forwards Drake Rymsha and Josh Davies have signed for the 75th anniversary season of Komet hockey. Rymsha will enter his fourth stint with the team, and Davies his first. The Komets now have 12 players on the roster for next season.

Rymsha, 27, was first assigned to Fort Wayne from Ontario of the AHL during the 2019-2020 season, where he scored 17 points (9g, 8a) in 24 games. He followed that with 18 points (10g, 8a) in 11 games for the Komets during the 2021-2022 season, and then a 58-point (24g, 34a) campaign in 2022-2023. Rymsha has played the last three seasons in Europe. The 6'0 center skated one game in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings.

"Drake is a special player; he's an elite center that can play in all situations," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "He knows what it means to be a Komet, and I believe we have yet to see his best season."

Davies, 22, was drafted in the sixth round by the Florida Panthers in 2022. The hard-hitting lefty split last season with Savannah and Atlanta, with 15 games with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL. Before turning pro, Davies collected 359 penalty minutes in 204 games in the WHL.

"Davies plays the Komet way. He adds a gritty style of play that Komets fans will love, and he has the ability to score," said Boudreau. "He will certainly be a fan favorite."

Visit komets.com for updates on ticket offers, promotional events, schedules, special game jerseys, theme nights, and other highlights for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets for 2026-27 are now available. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







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