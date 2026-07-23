Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Pierson Brandon

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Pierson Brandon to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Brandon, 26, played 17 games this past season with Adirondack and recorded two assists before a season-ending injury.

"We're incredibly excited to have Pierson back with the Thunder," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "He plays the game the right way every single night-he blocks shots, makes smart plays, and brings tremendous leadership to our locker room. Having a player with his defensive consistency back on our blue line is a huge addition for our hockey club, and we definitely missed everything he brings during the second half of last season."

Prior to coming to Glens Falls, Brandon finished his final collegiate season in 2024-25 with NCAA (D1) UMass-Lowell where he served as the team's captain and totaled eight points (6g, 2a) in 34 games with the River Hawks.

The Irvington, New York native spent the previous four years at Colgate University where he also served as the team's captain during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman helped Colgate University capture an ECAC Championship in the 2022-23 campaign and was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team and named ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman during the 2020-21 season.







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