Ty Pelton-Byce Re-Signs with Steelheads for Fifth Season in Idaho

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ty Pelton-Byce to an ECHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Pelton-Byce, 29, enters his sixth professional season, and fifth with the Steelheads, after collecting 41 points (13G, 28A) in 59 regular season games with Idaho last season. The veteran also chipped in with six points (4G, 2A) in the club's opening round playoff series against the Allen Americans.

In four seasons with the Steelheads, Pelton-Byce has amassed 208 points (73G, 135A) in 218 games, placing him fifth in total points in team history, just three shy of surpassing Lance Galbraith and Jefferson Dahl for third on the all-time list. The forward has produced at over a point-per-game pace during the postseason, registering 39 points (18G, 21A) in 35 playoff games with Idaho.

In totality, the Madison, WI native has played in 235 career ECHL games, with 217 points (76G, 141A) in those contests with Idaho and the Newfoundland Growlers. He also appeared in 31 AHL games from 2020-24, picking up four points (2G, 2A) with the Manitoba Moose in two seasons and skating in six total games with the Texas Stars and Henderson Silver Knights in the subsequent two campaigns.

Prior to professional hockey, the Madison, WI native split his collegiate career between Harvard University from 2016-18 and the University of Wisconsin from 2019-21, recording 88 points (32G, 56A) in 122 games. During his freshman season at Harvard, he was a member of the 2016 ECAC Championship team. Rounding out his collegiate career, Pelton-Byce served as an assistant captain and earned a B1G Honorable Mention with a career-best 31 points (12G, 19A) in his senior campaign at Wisconsin, while helping the Badgers to the B1G Regular Season Championship.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 29th season October 16th at New Mexico and will host the Allen Americans on October 23rd for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







ECHL Stories from July 23, 2026

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