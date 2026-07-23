Tyler Weiss Returns to the South Carolina Stingrays for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have signed forward Tyler Weiss for the 2026-27 season.

Weiss, a member of the 2024-25 Brabham Cup team, returns to the Stingrays after signing a deal with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season playing in one game for the Wolves. He spent the majority of the year with Chicago's ECHL affiliate, the Greensboro Gargoyles, logging 35 points (15g, 20a) in 53 games before he was traded to the Indy Fuel in March.

With Indy, Weiss skated in 16 games in the regular season, posting 10 points (3g, 7a). He appeared for the Fuel in the Kelly Cup Playoffs against Head Coach Jesse Kallechy and Associate Coach Cory Melkert's Fort Wayne Komets, scoring twice and adding three assists before the Komets eliminated the Fuel in five games.

"We're excited to welcome Tyler back to Charleston," said Kallechy. "He's a game-changing player with the skill to take over a game, and he's the type of competitor that other teams hate to play against. Tyler is coming back with something to prove and a strong desire to win, and we believe he'll have a big impact on our team this season."

In 2024-25, the Raleigh, NC native struck for a career high 56 points (22g, 34a) with South Carolina. His 56 points were second on the team while his 34 assists also ranked second. In his first professional season in 2023-24, Weiss skated in 56 games for the Newfoundland Growlers, adding 39 points (14g, 25a). In his ECHL career, the 5-foot-10, 170 pound forward has 140 points (54g, 86a) in 188 games.

"I had such a blast playing here," said Weiss. "The management, staff, the players I know and the fans are what led me to come back to Charleston. I'm looking to have the same impact that I had two years ago, bringing that same energy as a high energy offensive forward. Fans can expect me to work hard, compete and do everything in my power to help this team win."

Weiss becomes the eighth player to sign with the Stingrays for the 2026-27 season and the sixth forward, joining Luka Burzan, Charlie Combs, Alex Dostie and Adam and Justin Hall.







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