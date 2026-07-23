Gargoyles Add University of Maine Captain Thomas Freel

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward Thomas Freel has signed a contract for the 2026-27 season.

"I am so excited to be a Gargoyle this year," said Freel. "Everyone I've talked to has had such great things to say about the city, and even better things to say about the fans. I can't wait to get started and get the First Horizon Coliseum on its feet."

Freel, 25, begins his professional career after appearing in five games with the Iowa Heartlanders at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward served as captain of the University of Maine during the 2025-26 season after being an alternate captain in 2024-25. He helped lead the Black Bears to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2025 and 2026, the program's first NCAA Tournament berths since 2012. Over four collegiate seasons, Freel appeared in 145 games, recording 69 points (23G, 46A).

"As the former captain of the University of Maine, Thomas has earned the respect of everyone in the program through his leadership and relentless work ethic," said Head Coach Mitch Giguere. "He's the type of player who's first on the ice, last off, first in the gym, and the one turning the lights off when everyone else has gone home. Thomas will make the Greensboro Gargoyles better every day by challenging everyone around him to compete, improve, and raise the standard."

Freel joins forwards Shane Ott and Demetrios Koumontzis, along with defenseman Artyom Borshyov, on the Gargoyles' 2026-27 roster.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 23, 2026

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