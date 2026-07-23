Oilers Land Rival's Top Goal Scorer

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced on Thursday the addition of Jay Dickman, the Wichita Thunder's leading goal scorer in each of the last two seasons.

Dickman, 33, joins Tulsa after spending the last seven seasons with Wichita, playing 425 regular-season games and nine playoff games with the Thunder, scoring 150 goals and registering 223 assists for 373 points.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 205 lbs. left-handed forward finished as Wichita's top goal scorer in each of the past two seasons, displaying 24 goals in the 2025-26 season and a career-high 30 goals and 43 assists for 73 points in 2024-25.

"Jay is that guy on the other team that you hate but would love to have on your team," said head coach Rob Murray. " There are many guys around the league that fall into that criteria, and he was a thorn in our side for years. Talking to him recently about coming to Tulsa, I could tell he is genuinely so excited to come here and help the team win. A major signing that will definitely make us better "

The St. Paul, Minnesota native was named team MVP by Wichita in the 2023-24 season and was selected to the ECHL All-Rookie Team in 2020-21, a season in which he was named February's Rookie of the Month. The veteran forward started his professional career with the Florida Everblades in 2018-19, participating in three games and snagging one assist before signing with the Indy Fuel in 2019-20, where he played eight games, compiling three points (2g, 1a) before being traded for Future Considerations to the Thunder. The Mountain Division skater has created a three-season ironman streak, having not missed a game since the 2022-23 campaign.

Prior to turning pro, the former Wichita star played his college career at Bemidji State University, where he appeared in 132 career games for the Beavers, collecting 55 points (30g, 25a). His best season came in 2017-18 where he recorded 15 goals and 23 points in 37 games. In 2016-17, he helped the Beavers to a WCHA Regular Season title.

Via the signing, the Oilers add a prominent offensive piece with 445 ECHL games of experience, along with 377 points (152g, 225a) in the league.

Dickman joins Tyler Poulsen as announced signings for the 2026-27 season.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from July 23, 2026

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