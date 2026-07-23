Rush Sign Kenny Belanger Jr.

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the signing of Kenny Belanger Jr. for the 2026-27 season.

Belanger, 21, turns professional following his freshman season at Nipissing University in North Bay, Ontario, where he recorded 14 points (6g+8a) with 22 penalty minutes in 22 games played. The left-shot winger brings great size to the Rush, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds.

"I am extremely thankful and excited for the opportunity to join the Rapid City Rush organization," said Belanger. "I am looking forward to meeting my teammates, the coaching staff, everyone involved in the organization, and the fans!"

Prior to college, Belanger played four years of junior hockey between the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League and Ontario Junior Hockey League. He averaged 0.82 points per game in both leagues, finishing with 170 points (78g+92a) in 207 games.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Belanger is the son of former NHLer Ken Belanger, who appeared in 248 NHL games across ten seasons. Ken Belanger suited up for the Maple Leafs, Islanders, Bruins, and Kings between the years of 1995 and 2005.

"We are thrilled to add Kenny to the team," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He is a big presence with significant upside, and coming from a hockey family, he understands what it takes to succeed. We have been impressed by his growth over the last two years and can't wait to see him take the next step with us."

Belanger is the first player to be signed and announced who has not previously worn a Rush sweater.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (5): Ryan Wagner, Logan Nelson, Rasmus Ekström, Cole Tymkin, Kenny Belanger Jr.

Defensemen (1): Eric Parker

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.