Admirals Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule
Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals have announced their promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season.
This season will feature 22 different promotional nights, including returning favorites such as Teddy Bear Toss and Admirals Fight Cancer, as well as exciting new promotions such as Full Throttle Night and Pirate Takeover Night.
The promotional nights are designed to add another level of engagement and entertainment to the home games, both on and off the ice, giving returning fans new experiences to enjoy while reaching new fans with a variety of themes catered to a wide range of demographics. The schedule also includes recurring promotions such as Sunday Family Fun Day.
"We put a tremendous amount of time, thought, and effort into building a promotional schedule that gives fans a reason to get excited about every game," says Marco Myers, Vice President of Entertainment and Fan Experience. "Our goal throughout the selection process is to craft promotions that both introduce new fans to the energy and excitement of Admirals hockey, while also delivering fresh and memorable experiences for our diehard fans. This season's schedule is a balance between fun, immersive theme nights and meaningful charitable and community-focused initiatives."
Additional information and details about these, as well as a giveaway schedule, will be released at a later date.
Note: Dates, opponents, and promotions are also subject to change.
Opening Night - October 23rd, 2026
Hockey Heritage Night - October 24th, 2026
Wizards and Witches Night - October 31st, 2026
Union and Trades Night - November 7th, 2026
Military Appreciation Night I - November 20th, 2026
Black Friday Blowout - November 27th, 2026
Admirals Fight Cancer - November 28th, 2026
Teddy Bear Toss - December 12th, 2026
Hockey Is For Everyone - January 2nd, 2027
Rock N Roll Night - January 8th, 2027
Admirals Con - January 9th, 2027
College Night - January 22nd, 2027
Salty's Birthday Bash - January 23rd, 2027
Full Throttle Night - February 12th, 2027
Military Appreciation Night II - February 13th, 2027
Education and STEM Night - February 26th, 2027
Country Night - February 27th, 2027
Pints N Pickles - March 5th, 2027
Guns N Hoses Night - March 6th, 2027
Pirate Takeover Night - March 20th, 2027
Top Secret - April 2nd, 2027
Fan Appreciation Night - April 3rd, 2027
Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are ON SALE NOW! Visit www.norfolkadmirals.com for more information.
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The Admirals begin the 2026-27 season in October. More player signings and training camp information will continue to be updated throughout the summer. For season ticket information, call 757.640.1212.
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