Connor Doherty Returns to Mariners

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners defenseman Connor Doherty

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners defenseman Connor Doherty(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins have announced that defenseman Connor Doherty has been signed to a contract for the 2026-27 season, marking a return to Maine for the former captain.

Doherty, 33, served as captain of the Mariners from the 2021-22 season through 2023-24, departing Maine to join the Florida Everblades, where he spent the last two seasons. Capturing a Kelly Cup championship with the Everblades this past spring, Doherty appeared in 62 regular season games and then skated in 20 more in the postseason. He was also an assistant captain.

The Holden, MA native played a total of 162 regular season games in a Mariners uniform over three seasons, scoring seven goals, adding 39 assists, and boasting a +39 rating. He also appeared in 19 playoff games for Maine.

Prior to joining the Mariners, Doherty had ECHL stints with the Kansas City Mavericks and Worcester Railers. He's accumulated 467 career ECHL games, with an additional 59 Kelly Cup playoff contests. Doherty played collegiately at Sacred Heart University from 2014-2017.

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

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ECHL Stories from July 23, 2026

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