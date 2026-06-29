Mariners Win ECHL "Creative Revenue Generation" Award

Published on June 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins, and AHL's Providence Bruins, were granted the "Most Creative Revenue Generation" Award at the 2026 ECHL Awards Ceremony on Wednesday night in Nashville, TN. The award recognizes a unique partnership between the Mariners and Visit Maine, Maine's official state office of tourism.

The Mariners partnered with Visit Maine for a season long vacation giveaway contest. In an innovative twist, the contest was advertised to fans in the Mariners' visiting markets, giving non-Mainers a chance to experience the wonders of "Vacationland." Nearly 4,000 entries were accumulated over the course of the season and three winners were selected in April.

The award was handed out at the 2026 ECHL Summer Meetings, which were held in Nashville, TN. The Mariners were finalists for four awards in total. It's their first league award win since 2023, when they took home the league's "Rising Star" and "Ticket Department of the Year - Growth" awards.

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from June 29, 2026

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