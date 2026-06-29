Rush Announce Hiring of John Mitchell as Assistant Coach

Published on June 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday the hiring of John Mitchell as the team's Assistant Coach.

Mitchell, 39, joins the Rush from the North American Hockey League's Wisconsin Windigo, where he served as Head Coach for two years, including the dual Head Coach/General Manager role during the 2025-26 season. Mitchell received NAHL Coach of the Year honors in 2025.

Before his time with the Windigo, Mitchell spent one year as Associate Coach with the NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen (2023-24). He broke into the junior hockey ranks with the NA3HL's Milwaukee Power, first as Assistant Coach (2021-22) before taking over as Head Coach (2022-23).

"I am excited and honored to take on this new coaching opportunity," said Mitchell. "I am grateful to Jared Reid and Dave Smith for bringing me aboard, trusting my abilities, and empowering me to fill such a crucial role. Rapid City has a proud heritage and history of winning hockey, and I can't wait to be a part of it. Together, we will build a culture of hard work, accountability, and passion, and I'm looking forward to restoring those winning ways, while helping our athletes reach the next level."

The Neenah, Wisconsin native brings a winning resume to the Rush, his first professional coaching opportunity. Mitchell guided the Windigo to the Robertson Cup Playoffs in both years with the club, including a Central Division championship in 2025. Overall, Mitchell has reached the postseason and posted winning records in three of the last four seasons between the NAHL and NA3HL.

"I am incredibly excited to have John on board," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "From his success at the University of Wisconsin to carving his own path in the ECHL to the AHL, John has lived the development journey our players are on. He's a passionate coach who builds excellent connections with his team, and his proven track record of success in the junior ranks makes him a great addition to our staff as we push forward."

"John is a proven winner and will be a great addition to our coaching staff," said Jared Reid, President of the Rush. "John has quickly become a rising star among junior hockey coaches, and we are thrilled to bring in someone with not only a desire to win, but a history of winning at multiple levels of the game."

As a player, Mitchell enjoyed a five-year professional career which spanned 225 pro games, 13 of which came in the ECHL between Elmira and South Carolina. A left winger, Mitchell spent most of his time in the AHL, with 193 games played between four organizations.

Mitchell played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Wisconsin, where he reached the national championship game as a senior in 2010.

The Rush also announced today that Peter Drikos and Austin Washkurak will not return for the 2026-27 season, and wish them the best in their future endeavors.

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







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