Ryan Wagner Returns for Third Rush Season

Published on June 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the club has re-signed Ryan Wagner for the 2026-27 season.

Wagner, 30, is the first player to be signed and announced as the Rush build the foundation for the 2026-27 season right away.

In his second season as captain, Wagner finished second on the team with 24 goals, while leading the Rush with 40 assists and 64 points. He was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November 2025 after becoming the only player in the Rush's ECHL history to score a goal in 10 out of 11 games.

"I couldn't be more excited to get back on the ice in front of our fans," said Wagner. "Rapid City and this community are home, and it's amazing to have the support and love you all give not only my family, but everyone who is a part of the Rush. We want to give you fans more and more to cheer for, and a team that you can count on to show up every night. I'm not leaving until the job is finishes, and we know we can't do it without you guys."

In just two years in a Rush sweater, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward has established himself as a fan favorite and among the franchise's most memorable players. Wagner has totaled 143 points (53g+90a) in 142 career games with Rapid City. The Park Ridge, Ill. native is currently ranked 10th in career points, 7th in assists, and 11th in goals in team history.

Wagner took home All-ECHL Second Team honors and Midseason All-Star honors during the 2024-25 season, while finishing second in the ECHL in points, leading the league in power play points, and setting a Rush single-season ECHL-era record with 50 assists.

"Bringing Ryan back is the cornerstone of what we are trying to build here," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He embodies the grit and leadership we need to take that next step, and having him locked in sets the perfect foundation for everything we are aiming to achieve this season."

Prior to joining the Rush, Wagner accumulated 294 AHL games across seven seasons between the Chicago Wolves and Colorado Eagles, including 32 career playoff appearances.

Ryan lives year-round in Summerset, S.D. with his wife, Cailee, and son, Jordan. This is Wagner's first offseason as a father.

Today is the first day ECHL teams are allowed to sign players to contracts for the 2026-27 season.

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from June 24, 2026

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