Knight Monsters All-Time Leading Scorer Stanick Re-Signs with AHL Henderson

Published on June 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that Sloan Stanick has re-signed a one-year contract with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Entering his third season under the Henderson affiliation, Stanick has played 14 games with the Silver Knights, totaling four goals and two assists.

Stanick spent the majority of the past two seasons with the Knight Monsters, where he skated in 117 games with the club. Stanick currently sits as Tahoe's all-time leader in points, racking up 131 points during his tenure with the Knight Monsters.

The Rapid City, Manitoba native had a hot start to his professional career, winning ECHL Rookie of the Year honors during the 2024-25 season after he accumulated 79 points, which ranked second in the ECHL.

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







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