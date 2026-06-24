Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting Concludes

Published on June 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting was held this week at the Sheraton Music City in Nashville.

Mead re-elected as Chairman of the Board

Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead was re-elected as Chairman of the Board for the second consecutive season.

Increase in games for two-referee system

The Board of Governors approved utilizing a two-referee system for 75 percent of all League regular-season games during the 2026-27 Season, an increase from the 50 percent which was utilized the previous two seasons. Each team will play 27 home games where the two-referee system is used.

14-day Injured Reserve changed to 7-day

For the 2026-27 Season, the previous 14-day Injured Reserve has been changed to seven (7) days. An unlimited number of players may be placed on the 7-day Injured Reserve at any time.







ECHL Stories from June 24, 2026

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