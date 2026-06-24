Format, Jersey Designs Announced for 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

Published on June 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Idaho Steelheads, announced on Wednesday the format and jersey designs for the 2027 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The event will feature an international flair as the United States-born ECHL All-Stars will take on Canadian-born ECHL All-Stars over a two-day format.

All-Star week begins on Tuesday, January 26 with the 2027 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, All-Star Fan Fest and the All-Star Skills Competition. The Skills Competition will be comprised of six events, including:

Fastest Skater

Hardest Shot

Accuracy Challenge

Stickhandling Relay

Premier Passer

Rapid Shootout

The 2027 ECHL All-Star Classic will take place on Wednesday, January 27, featuring a full 60-minute game.

Ticket information and additional details will be announced at a later date.

The United States jerseys for the skills competition are a dark blue base featuring a star design and lighter blue highlights with USA prominently in the middle while Canada's jerseys are a dark red base, with a maple leaf and Canada displayed in a brighter red. The shoulders of both jerseys will include the All-Star Classic logo and the participant's team logo.

For the All-Star game, both teams will wear retro-inspired jerseys. The United States jerseys are a cream base with red stripes and blue shoulders, with the USA letters inside a shield on a red star. Canada's jerseys are a red base with white stripes, with a red maple leaf featured inside a white shield. Similar to the skills jerseys, the shoulders of both jerseys will include the All-Star Classic logo and the participant's team logo.

The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 75 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 59 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.

The 2027 ECHL All-Star Classic marks the second time that the Steelheads have hosted after previously hosting the 2007 event. Idaho joins Norfolk (1994 and 2022) and Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history.







ECHL Stories from June 24, 2026

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