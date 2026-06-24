Komets Start Signing Season

Published on June 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that head coach Ben Boudreau has signed five players for the upcoming season. Veteran captain Alex Aleardi will return for his third season, joined by returning forward Matt Miller and defenseman Reece Harsch. Rookie forwards Riley Wallack and Cody Morgan have also signed.

Aleardi, 33, has played 473 professional games in the AHL and ECHL. He has served as captain in his hometown for the past two seasons, recording consecutive 46-point seasons over 137 games with the Komets.

Miller, 26, returns to Fort Wayne for his second season. The Leo, Indiana native recorded three goals and seven assists in 55 games last season.

Harsch, 27, was acquired from Idaho before last season. The 6'3 defender provided stability on the blue line, appearing in 64 regular-season and 17 playoff games.

Wallack, 26, is a 6'6, 249-pound left-handed forward from South Surrey, British Columbia. He turns professional after four NCAA seasons with Long Island University and Ferris State.

Morgan, 25, continues the tradition of University of New Brunswick players joining the Komets. The 5'11 center averaged over a point per game in four seasons with the Reds, totaling 128 points (42 goals, 86 assists) in 120 games.

"Signing these five players is an excellent start to our recruiting for our 75th season. Alex Aleardi brings leadership and scoring ability, and the return of Matt Miller and Reese Harsch from last season's division-winning team is a significant boost. Cody Morgan joins us from the University of New Brunswick, a program where we have had great recruiting success," said general manager David Franke.

Oliver Cooper, Matt Boudens, Marcus McIvor, Randy Gazolla, and Matt Murphy are UNB alums who helped the Komets win the 2021 Kelly Cup.

"At 6'6, Riley Wallack will provide a much-needed physical presence on the ice. Ben Boudreau and Olivier Legault have worked diligently to ensure we get a head start on recruiting and continue to bring the best talent to the Fort Wayne Komets," Franke added.

Visit Komets.com for updates on ticket offers, promotional events and schedules, special game jerseys, theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







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