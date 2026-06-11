Kallechy Chooses Not to Return to Komets

Published on June 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Jesse Kallechy will not return as Komets head coach for 2026-2027 after three seasons with the team. He was offered a new long-term contract but declined. Associate head coach Olivier Legault and assistant coach Cory Melkert remain under contract for next season.

"The Komets organization presented me with a competitive offer to remain with the club for the foreseeable future, and I am grateful for the confidence and commitment they showed in me. However, after many discussions with my family, we have decided that stepping away at this time is in our best interest," Kallechy said.

Kallechy, 36, arrived in Fort Wayne in July 2023 after a three-year stint as an assistant coach with Florida, helping the Everblades to two Kelly Cup championships. In three seasons with the Komets, he departs having guided the team to a 121-69-20-6 record, including a Central Division championship and a Western Conference Finals appearance this past season.

"I want to be clear that this is a personal decision based on what we believe is best for our family. I am incredibly grateful to the players, coaching staff, hockey operations staff, ownership, and the many people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this organization special. Most importantly, I want to thank the Komets fans for their unwavering support and passion throughout my time in Fort Wayne. It has been a privilege to lead this team and represent one of the most storied franchises in professional hockey. I wish the organization, its players, staff, and fans nothing but continued success in the years ahead," Kallechy also said.

Kallechy leaves the Komets as the franchise's 9th winningest coach, one win behind Moose Lallo.

"A lot of us in Kometland are sorry to see Jesse leave. He has been an integral part of this organization for the last three years; to say I'm shocked is an understatement, but family comes first," said general manager David Franke. "I wish Jesse and his wife Amy, and son Axel all the best in their future endeavors. The team improved every year Jesse was head coach, culminating in a run to the final four of the Kelly Cup playoffs. As one book closes, another one will open for the new Komet head coach."

The next Komet head coach will be the 31st in franchise history.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026-27 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







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