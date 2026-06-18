Komets' Next Head Coach Arrives Tomorrow

Published on June 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets will introduce their next head coach tomorrow at a 3:30 p.m. press conference at the Coliseum. The Komets also announced that assistant coach Cory Melkert has decided not to return to Fort Wayne for the 2026-27 season.

"I would like to thank David, Stephan and Steve Franke for the opportunity to coach one of the most historic franchises in pro hockey over the last three seasons," Melkert said. "I want to thank the players, other members of the coaching staff, front office, and everyone behind the scenes whose hard work and dedication make this organization special. To the Jungle fans, what can I say? You are the most passionate and best group of fans in the ECHL. I don't take for granted how special it was to be on the bench night in and night out in the Jungle. This organization will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the team continued success in the future as I pursue new opportunities."

Melkert, 35, helped the Komets to 121-69-20-6 in his three seasons. The team won the Central Division crown and appeared in the Western Conference Finals last season.

"We want to thank Cory for all his contributions to the Komet organization over the last three seasons," said Stephan Franke, Vice President of Operations/Co-Owner. "He made significant contributions to our success, in particular the awesome work he did coaching the special teams. I will always remember some of the great powerplay goals we had in this most recent playoff run. We certainly hoped Cory would stay on, but we wish him the best wherever his journey takes him next."

Keep checking Komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey, which starts this October.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026-27 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







ECHL Stories from June 18, 2026

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