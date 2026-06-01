Komets Extend Series with 4-1 Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets faced elimination on Sunday at the Coliseum in game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

In the first period, the Komets struck twice, with goals from Alex Aleardi and Jalen Smereck, giving the Komets a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Matt Capponi extended the Komet lead to three with a goal at 2:40 of the second period with an assist to Matt Brown. Later in the period, with Jalen Smereck in the penalty box, the Mavericks got on the board at 15:14 to make it a 3-1 game.

In the third period, Capponi cemented the game in the third period by shoveling a shot past goaltender Jack LaFontaine at 11:43 to make the final score 4-1 to force a game six back in Kansas City. Nathan Day took the win, making 19 saves.







ECHL Stories from May 31, 2026

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