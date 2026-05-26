Komets Fall 6-4 in Game 3

Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Western Conference Final shifted to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday, with the series between the Komets and Kansas City tied at a game apiece.

Josh Bloom kept up his hot streak with a goal at 12:42 of the first period to open the scoring, with assists going to William Dufour and Austin Magera.

In the second period, Blake Murray took a five-minute major penalty for slashing at 5:38, leading to Kansas City scoring twice. The Mavericks' onslaught continued with three more goals in the period. Austin Magera got one back for the Komets with a score at 17:01 to make it a 5-2 game after forty minutes.

Jalen Smereck got the Komets on the board in the third period with his second of the playoffs at 9:40 to pull the Komets within two, but while skating four-on-four, the Mavericks scored again at 16:00. The Komets received a late power play resulting in William Dufour backhanding the puck past goaltender Jack LaFontaine to make the final score 6-4 giving Kansas City a 2-1 series lead. Nathan Day took the loss, making 23 saves.







ECHL Stories from May 26, 2026

Komets Fall 6-4 in Game 3 - Fort Wayne Komets

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