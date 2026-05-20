Komets Win Series

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







In game six of the Central Division final, the Komets returned home with a 3-2 series lead over Toledo.

The Walleye picked up where they left off in game five with a quick tally just ninety seconds into the first period, but the Komets responded with an unassisted goal from William Dufour at 7:19 to tie the game 1-1 after twenty minutes.

In the second period, the Komets blitzed the Walleye, putting four goals on the Memorial Coliseum scoreboard as Kirill Tyutyayev and Anthony Petruzzelli scored, coupled with two goals from rookie Matt Copponi to put the Komets up 5-1. Toledo got a late goal from Reilly Funk to cut the lead down to three going into the second intermission.

Goaltender Sam Jonsson turned away 17 shots in the third period, allowing one goal as the Komets held off a late rally to take the game 5-3 and the series 4-2.







ECHL Stories from May 19, 2026

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