Walleye Fall 5-3 in Game Six of Central Division Finals, Ending 2025-26 Season

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets 5-3 on Tuesday night at the Allen County War Memorial in game six of the Central Division Finals, ending the 16th season of Toledo Walleye hockey, as their 10th consecutive playoff run ends with their first pre-conference finals exit since 2018 to these same Fort Wayne Komets.

How it Happened

The Walleye came out of gates full speed ahead, as Dylan Moulton buried a rebound just 1:28 in, with Michael Milne and Reilly Funk picking up assists.

Toledo killed off their first penalty of the night after Sam Craggs was called for Tripping at 3:53.

William Dufour took a turnover and sniped an unassisted goal for the hosts at 7:19, tying it at 1-1.

The Walleye got their first man-advantage of the evening at 14:38 when Tyler Inamoto was penalized for Interference, but they were unable to convert.

The two teams remained tied at one heading into the locker rooms, with Toledo outshot 10-5 in the first frame.

The Komets got their second power-play of the night when Craggs was caught Slashing at 1:57 of the second period. They converted the power play at 2:20 when former Walleye Kirill Tyutyayev snuck one into the back of the net, standing after lengthy review. The man-advantage strike snaps a streak of 13 consecutive killed penalties by the Walleye.

Fort Wayne opened it up to 3-1 at 4:04 when Matt Copponi sniped an unassisted goal.

The hosts added another at 6:53 when Anthony Petruzzelli landed his first of the playoffs, making it 4-1.

Copponi picked up his second score of the night at 10:56 of the second period, taking it to 5-1.

The Walleye were given their second man-advantage of the night at 11:20 when Harrison Rees was sent to the box for Slashing.

While the Fish could not convert on the power-play, they scored shortly after as Funk landed his fourth tally of the postseason with Moulton and Nick Andrews assisting, making it 5-2 Komets at 13:47 of the second period.

The Walleye outshot the Komets 18-16 in the middle frame, but trailed 23-26 overall through 40 minutes.

Toledo got another chance on the power-play 1:04 into the third period when Dufour was caught Holding, but they could not convert.

A gritty back-and-forth period ensued, and the Walleye climbed within two at 14:59 after Cam Hausinger lit the lamp from Riley McCourt and Kyle Gaffney added assists.

The Fish netted their fourth power-play chance at 15:36 of the period when Jalen Smereck was penalized for Holding, but they were unable to convert.

The Walleye pulled goaltender Carter Gylander with 3:49 remaining in regulation, but were unable to draw any closer.

Despite unleashing 18 shots on goal in each of the last two periods, the final horn sounded with the Walleye dropping game six 5-3. Toledo outshot Fort Wayne 41-33 in the contest.

Three Stars:

Matt Copponi (FW) - 2G, GWG

William Dufour (FW) - 1G, 1A

Reece Harsch (FW) - 2A

What's Next

The Toledo Walleye turn their attention to the 2026-27 ECHL season, and the 17th edition of Toledo Walleye hockey.







ECHL Stories from May 19, 2026

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