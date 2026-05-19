K-Wings Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the release of the club's 2026-27 ECHL regular-season schedule Tuesday.
The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center.
Kalamazoo's home schedule includes two (2) games in October, nine (9) games in November, five (5) games in December, eight (8) games in January, five (5) games in February, five (5) games in March, and two (2) games in April.
Thirty (30) of the K-Wings' 36 home games fall on weekend dates in 2026-27; 10 on Friday, 13 on Saturday and seven (7) on Sunday.
A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Promo highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 6:00 p.m. versus Toledo, Orange Ice on Oct. 31 vs. Bloomington, Lavender Ice/Teddy Bear Toss on Nov. 28 versus Wheeling, Pink Ice on Feb. 6 versus Indy, and the Green Ice game on Mar. 13 versus Indy.
The K-Wings play 16 games outside the Central Division in 2026-27. The K-Wings play nine road games against Adirondack (two games), Idaho (three games), Reading (three games), and Trenton (One Game), with seven home tilts versus New Mexico (three games), Norfolk (two games) & Savannah (two games).
Puck drop times for specific days of the week are as follows: Weekday (7:00 p.m.), Friday (7:00 p.m.), Saturday (7:00 p.m.) and Sunday (3:00 p.m.). Exceptions are NYE (6:00 p. m.) and Education Day on Feb. 17 (10:30 a.m.).
Kalamazoo Wings Season Ticket Package s and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
KALAMAZOO WINGS 2026-27 SCHEDULE
Home = vs. | Away = at
October (3 Home, 2 Away)
Sat, Oct. 17 - at Bloomington Bison
Sat, Oct. 24 - at Reading Royals
Sun, Oct. 25 - at Reading Royals
Fri, Oct. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Sat, Oct. 31 - vs. Bloomington Bison
November (9 Home, 5 Away)
Wed, Nov. 4 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Fri, Nov. 6 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Sat, Nov. 7 - at Indy Fuel
Sun, Nov. 8 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Fri, Nov. 13 - vs. New Mexico Goatheads
Sat, Nov. 14 - vs. New Mexico Goatheads
Sun, Nov. 15 - vs. New Mexico Goatheads
Fri, Nov. 20 - at Reading Royals
Sat, Nov. 21 - at Wheeling Nailers
Sun, Nov. 22 - at Wheeling Nailers
Wed, Nov. 25 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Fri, Nov. 27 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sat, Nov. 28 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Sun, Nov. 29 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
December (5 Home, 6 Away)
Fri, Dec. 4 - at Bloomington Bison
Sat, Dec. 5 - at Bloomington Bison
Fri, Dec. 11 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Sat, Dec. 12 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sun, Dec. 13 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Fri, Dec. 18 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Sat, Dec. 20 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Sat, Dec. 26 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sun, Dec. 27 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Tue, Dec. 29 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Thu, Dec. 31 - vs. Toledo Walleye
January (8 Home, 7 Away)
Fri, Jan. 1 - at Toledo Walleye
Sat, Jan. 2 - at Wheeling Nailers
Wed, Jan. 6 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Fri, Jan. 8 - at Bloomington Bison
Sat, Jan. 9 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sun, Jan. 10 - vs. Indy Fuel
Fri, Jan. 15 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Sat, Jan. 16 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Mon, Jan. 18 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Fri, Jan. 22 - at Indy Fuel
Sat, Jan. 23 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sun, Jan. 24 - at Toledo Walleye
Fri, Jan. 29 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sat, Jan. 30 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sun, Jan. 31 - vs. Toledo Walleye
February (5 Home, 7 Away)
Fri, Feb. 5 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Sat, Feb. 6 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sun, Feb. 7 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Wed, Feb. 10 - at Indy Fuel
Sat, Feb. 13 - at Toledo Walleye
Wed, Feb. 17 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Fri, Feb. 19 - vs. Norfolk Admirals
Sat, Feb. 20 - vs. Norfolk Admirals
Tue, Feb. 23 - at Bloomington Bison
Fri, Feb. 26 - at Trenton Ironhawks
Sat, Feb. 27 - at Idirondack Thunder
Sun, Feb. 28 - at Idirondack Thunder
March (5 Home, 4 Away)
Fri, Mar. 5 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
Sat, Mar. 6 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
Wed, Mar. 10 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Fri, Mar. 12 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Sat, Mar. 13 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sun, Mar. 14 - at Toledo Walleye
Fri, Mar. 19 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sat, Mar. 20 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Mon, Mar. 22 - vs. Indy Fuel
April (2 Home, 4 Away)
Sat, Apr. 2 - at Idaho Steelheads
Sun, Apr. 3 - at Idaho Steelheads
Mon, Apr. 4 - at Idaho Steelheads
Fri, Apr. 9 - at Toledo Walleye
Sat, Apr. 10 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Sun, Apr. 11 - vs. Bloomington Bison
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