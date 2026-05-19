K-Wings Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the release of the club's 2026-27 ECHL regular-season schedule Tuesday.

The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo's home schedule includes two (2) games in October, nine (9) games in November, five (5) games in December, eight (8) games in January, five (5) games in February, five (5) games in March, and two (2) games in April.

Thirty (30) of the K-Wings' 36 home games fall on weekend dates in 2026-27; 10 on Friday, 13 on Saturday and seven (7) on Sunday.

A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Promo highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 6:00 p.m. versus Toledo, Orange Ice on Oct. 31 vs. Bloomington, Lavender Ice/Teddy Bear Toss on Nov. 28 versus Wheeling, Pink Ice on Feb. 6 versus Indy, and the Green Ice game on Mar. 13 versus Indy.

The K-Wings play 16 games outside the Central Division in 2026-27. The K-Wings play nine road games against Adirondack (two games), Idaho (three games), Reading (three games), and Trenton (One Game), with seven home tilts versus New Mexico (three games), Norfolk (two games) & Savannah (two games).

Puck drop times for specific days of the week are as follows: Weekday (7:00 p.m.), Friday (7:00 p.m.), Saturday (7:00 p.m.) and Sunday (3:00 p.m.). Exceptions are NYE (6:00 p. m.) and Education Day on Feb. 17 (10:30 a.m.).

Kalamazoo Wings Season Ticket Package s and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.

KALAMAZOO WINGS 2026-27 SCHEDULE

Home = vs. | Away = at

October (3 Home, 2 Away)

Sat, Oct. 17 - at Bloomington Bison

Sat, Oct. 24 - at Reading Royals

Sun, Oct. 25 - at Reading Royals

Fri, Oct. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Sat, Oct. 31 - vs. Bloomington Bison

November (9 Home, 5 Away)

Wed, Nov. 4 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Fri, Nov. 6 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Sat, Nov. 7 - at Indy Fuel

Sun, Nov. 8 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Fri, Nov. 13 - vs. New Mexico Goatheads

Sat, Nov. 14 - vs. New Mexico Goatheads

Sun, Nov. 15 - vs. New Mexico Goatheads

Fri, Nov. 20 - at Reading Royals

Sat, Nov. 21 - at Wheeling Nailers

Sun, Nov. 22 - at Wheeling Nailers

Wed, Nov. 25 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Fri, Nov. 27 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sat, Nov. 28 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Sun, Nov. 29 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

December (5 Home, 6 Away)

Fri, Dec. 4 - at Bloomington Bison

Sat, Dec. 5 - at Bloomington Bison

Fri, Dec. 11 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Sat, Dec. 12 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sun, Dec. 13 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Fri, Dec. 18 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sat, Dec. 20 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Sat, Dec. 26 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sun, Dec. 27 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Tue, Dec. 29 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Thu, Dec. 31 - vs. Toledo Walleye

January (8 Home, 7 Away)

Fri, Jan. 1 - at Toledo Walleye

Sat, Jan. 2 - at Wheeling Nailers

Wed, Jan. 6 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Fri, Jan. 8 - at Bloomington Bison

Sat, Jan. 9 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sun, Jan. 10 - vs. Indy Fuel

Fri, Jan. 15 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Sat, Jan. 16 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Mon, Jan. 18 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Fri, Jan. 22 - at Indy Fuel

Sat, Jan. 23 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sun, Jan. 24 - at Toledo Walleye

Fri, Jan. 29 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sat, Jan. 30 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sun, Jan. 31 - vs. Toledo Walleye

February (5 Home, 7 Away)

Fri, Feb. 5 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Sat, Feb. 6 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sun, Feb. 7 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Wed, Feb. 10 - at Indy Fuel

Sat, Feb. 13 - at Toledo Walleye

Wed, Feb. 17 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Fri, Feb. 19 - vs. Norfolk Admirals

Sat, Feb. 20 - vs. Norfolk Admirals

Tue, Feb. 23 - at Bloomington Bison

Fri, Feb. 26 - at Trenton Ironhawks

Sat, Feb. 27 - at Idirondack Thunder

Sun, Feb. 28 - at Idirondack Thunder

March (5 Home, 4 Away)

Fri, Mar. 5 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Sat, Mar. 6 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Wed, Mar. 10 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Fri, Mar. 12 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sat, Mar. 13 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sun, Mar. 14 - at Toledo Walleye

Fri, Mar. 19 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sat, Mar. 20 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Mon, Mar. 22 - vs. Indy Fuel

April (2 Home, 4 Away)

Sat, Apr. 2 - at Idaho Steelheads

Sun, Apr. 3 - at Idaho Steelheads

Mon, Apr. 4 - at Idaho Steelheads

Fri, Apr. 9 - at Toledo Walleye

Sat, Apr. 10 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Sun, Apr. 11 - vs. Bloomington Bison







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