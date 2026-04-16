K-Wings Loaned Forward Nick Poisson by Canucks (AHL)

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned rookie forward Nick Poisson to the team during the late-season playoff push.

Poisson, 24, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 190-pound, Vancouver, BC native who notched one assist in six games with Kalamazoo earlier this season before getting the AHL nod to Abbotsford on Nov. 8. The left-shot charted five goals and six assists in 43 games with the Canucks (AHL) this season.

The forward is skating in his first professional season out of Providence College (NCAA | 2020-25). In college, Poisson scored 109 points (42g, 67a) in 170 games and was named team captain for the 2024-25 season.

Before college, the left-shot played two seasons with Prince George (BCHL), winning the BCHL championship with the Spruce Kings in 2018-19.

Next up, the K-Wings travel to Cincinnati for a matchup against the Cyclones at 7:35 EDT on Friday, April 17, at Heritage Bank Center.







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