Weekend Reminders, Thunder Nation
Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
Thunder Nation, we're reaching out to remind you that we have two games left in the regular season.
These games were rescheduled from December. Friday's game was originally scheduled for December 26 and Saturday was originally scheduled on December 27.
Fans who have digital tickets should have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date. If you have printed tickets, fans can use the tickets for the new games. If you have any questions, please contact the Thunder office for more information.
Friday is Autism Acceptance Night. With that in mind, we'll be toning down the in-game experience to create a more sensory-friendly environment. We ask that you please leave cowbells and other loud noisemakers at home if possible.
After the game, stay for a live jersey auction. Fans are encouraged to register to bid at Fan Relations during the game behind section 120.
Saturday is Police vs. Fire Night - join us for two hockey games and a great night supporting our local heroes. Fans can get into both games with their Thunder ticket that night. The First Responders game starts at 4:15 p.m.
Join us outside for our annual Toyota Fan Fest. We have local vendors coming to entertain the fans with giveaways and more starting at 4 p.m.
After the game on Saturday, join us at Walk-On's for a postgame party starting around 45 minutes after the game ends.
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026
- Thunder Weekly, April 16, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- Weekend Reminders, Thunder Nation - Wichita Thunder
- Jalen Luypen Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers News & Notes - April 16, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Brendan Hoffmann Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Brannon McManus Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Adirondack Thunder
- Danny Katic Named to All ECHL First Team - Allen Americans
- Brandon Hawkins Named to Fourth Consecutive All-ECHL First Team - Toledo Walleye
- Forward Simon Pinard Named to All-ECHL First Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- KC Mavericks Players Named to All-ECHL Teams - Kansas City Mavericks
- Chad Nychuk Named to the 2025-26 All-ECHL First Team - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sedov Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Bloomington Bison
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- K-Wings Loaned Forward Nick Poisson by Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Huggins Joins Gargoyles for Final Home Stand - Greensboro Gargoyles
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