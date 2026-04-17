Weekend Reminders, Thunder Nation

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







Thunder Nation, we're reaching out to remind you that we have two games left in the regular season.

These games were rescheduled from December. Friday's game was originally scheduled for December 26 and Saturday was originally scheduled on December 27.

Fans who have digital tickets should have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date. If you have printed tickets, fans can use the tickets for the new games. If you have any questions, please contact the Thunder office for more information.

Friday is Autism Acceptance Night. With that in mind, we'll be toning down the in-game experience to create a more sensory-friendly environment. We ask that you please leave cowbells and other loud noisemakers at home if possible.

After the game, stay for a live jersey auction. Fans are encouraged to register to bid at Fan Relations during the game behind section 120.

Saturday is Police vs. Fire Night - join us for two hockey games and a great night supporting our local heroes. Fans can get into both games with their Thunder ticket that night. The First Responders game starts at 4:15 p.m.

Join us outside for our annual Toyota Fan Fest. We have local vendors coming to entertain the fans with giveaways and more starting at 4 p.m.

After the game on Saturday, join us at Walk-On's for a postgame party starting around 45 minutes after the game ends.







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

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